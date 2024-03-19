British Muslims are urging a boycott of London Central Mosque following its hosting of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who has consistently expressed support for Israel and its actions amid the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

On the first day of Ramadan, Sunak visited the mosque, where he was hosted by its director general. He shared a video from there on his social media account extending warm wishes for a "blessed Ramadan" to Muslims across the UK.

Footage from this visit did not go down well with British Muslims, who described the event as "a betrayal of the local Muslim community" facilitated by the mosque administration.

Some individuals asserted that the mosque, also referred to as the Regent’s Park Mosque, “deserves to be boycotted just like Starbucks,” and have urged others to hold mosque administration accountable by contacting them via phone and email.

Following a surge in calls, the mosque has since closed its phone lines.

Consistent support for Israel

Weeks following Hamas's attack on October 7th, Rishi Sunak paid a two-day visit to Israel and the region to showcase British support for the Israeli government.

During his visit, Sunak expressed the UK's solidarity with Israel "during its most challenging times," as he addressed the Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu, saying, "We want you to win."

As the war in Gaza escalated, leaving millions of residents deprived of essentials such as water, food, electricity, medicine, and shelter over the course of months, the UK leader began to voice his concerns and call for a ceasefire.

Expressing deep concern about Israel’s recent military operation in Rafah, he called for a pause in hostilities to "build the conditions for a sustainable ceasefire." He also urged Israel to open crossings to Gaza to facilitate the delivery of international aid.

However, it is the United Kingdom that delivered authorised military exports to Israel totaling at least £474 million ($594 million) since 2015, according to a report by Human Rights Watch in December 2023. Additionally, the UK industry contributes 15 percent of the components in the F35 fighter jets currently being utilised in the bombardment of Gaza, another report says.

Some MPs in Parliament have voiced concerns about the arms exports to Israel and called for a suspension of the sales.

Anti-Muslim hatred