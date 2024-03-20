Cholera outbreaks worldwide are deeply linked to climate crisis, a World Health Organization (WHO) official has said after a meeting of a key advisory group on immunisation.

Dr Kate O'Brien, the WHO's director of immunisation, vaccines and biologicals, spoke at a press conference of the organization's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation, known as SAGE.

"I think we do have to acknowledge the cholera outbreaks that are ongoing are deeply linked to climate change in emergency situations, conflict situations, and we have raised the alarm on cholera," said O'Brien.

"It's not only about vaccines; certainly it's not the first line of defence for cholera. Cholera is a disease around clean water and clean sanitation. And vaccines are a method to prevent disease when it's around."

O'Brien also said the world was currently gearing up for measles outbreaks.

"With outbreaks going on, climate change, populations on the move and humanitarian crises, the prevention of disease through immunisation couldn't be more important than it is now," she said.

She said immunisation programs have shown that resilience to diseases is at the heart of responding to new pathogens, "in particular pathogens like we've all just experienced, the COVID disease.

