French regulators have said they are fining Google €250M ($272M) for breaching an agreement on terms for paying media companies for reproducing their content online.

In a statement, the French competition authority said the fine was for "failing to respect commitments made in 2022" and accused the company of failing to negotiate in "good faith" with news publishers over how much to compensate them for the use of their content.

Google and other online platforms have been accused of making billions from news without sharing the revenue with those who gather it.

To tackle this, the EU created a form of copyright called "neighbouring rights" that allows print media to demand compensation for using their content.