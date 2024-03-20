TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Ataturk Cultural Centre wins international BraVo music award in Russia
Ataturk Cultural Centre (AKM) has been chosen as "the concert and theatre venue of the year" at a ceremony held in the Russian capital of Moscow, the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism announces.
Ataturk Cultural Centre wins international BraVo music award in Russia
The Istanbul AKM, an emblematic institution in Türkiye's cultural heritage, was revitalised and reopened to the public on 29 October 2021, with President Erdogan in attendance. /Photo: AA Archive
March 20, 2024

The landmark Ataturk Cultural Centre (AKM) in Istanbul has been awarded the BraVo music award at a ceremony held in the Russian capital of Moscow, as announced by the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The BraVo music award at a ceremony held in the Russian capital of Moscow

The ministry said on X that "AKM, which is the heart of culture and art in our country, has been chosen as the concert and theatre centre of the year" in a ceremony held on Tuesday.

"Istanbul Ataturk Cultural Centre has been deemed worthy of the international 'BraVo' award in Russia," the ministry said, adding, "We are proud."

BraVo is an international music award that ambassadors from partner countries traditionally attend.

Year's premier concert and theatre venue

Turkish Ambassador to Moscow, Tanju Bilgic, accepted the BraVo International Professional Music Award on AKM's behalf on Tuesday's ceremony.

In his speech, Bilgic highlighted AKM's status as a monumental architectural piece that has left a lasting imprint on Istanbul and Türkiye's cultural and artistic landscape.

Recommended

He expressed pride in the jury's recognition of AKM as the year's premier concert and theatre venue.

Recalling the grand reopening of the newly renovated centre in 2021, an event attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Bilgic affirmed that AKM stands shoulder to shoulder with the world's most esteemed stages.

Diverse artistic performances

He commended its state-of-the-art technology and versatility in accommodating a wide array of artistic expressions, stating, "AKM truly merits this honour, showcasing the highest technological standards and readiness to host diverse artistic performances."

Moreover, he noted the award's positive impact on Türkiye-Russia diplomatic relations.

The Istanbul AKM, an emblematic institution in Türkiye's cultural heritage, was revitalised and reopened to the public on 29 October 2021, with President Erdogan in attendance.

Housing several of Istanbul's art groups affiliated with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the AKM invites art enthusiasts to its 2,040-seat opera hall, 781 seat theatre hall, 410 square metre AKM Gallery, and the versatile AKM Multi-Purpose Hall, all-equipped with the latest technological advancements.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan