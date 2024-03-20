The landmark Ataturk Cultural Centre (AKM) in Istanbul has been awarded the BraVo music award at a ceremony held in the Russian capital of Moscow, as announced by the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The ministry said on X that "AKM, which is the heart of culture and art in our country, has been chosen as the concert and theatre centre of the year" in a ceremony held on Tuesday.

"Istanbul Ataturk Cultural Centre has been deemed worthy of the international 'BraVo' award in Russia," the ministry said, adding, "We are proud."

BraVo is an international music award that ambassadors from partner countries traditionally attend.

Turkish Ambassador to Moscow, Tanju Bilgic, accepted the BraVo International Professional Music Award on AKM's behalf on Tuesday's ceremony.

In his speech, Bilgic highlighted AKM's status as a monumental architectural piece that has left a lasting imprint on Istanbul and Türkiye's cultural and artistic landscape.