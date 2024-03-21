The United States circulated a draft UN Security Council resolution calling for an "immediate ceasefire linked to the release of hostages" in Gaza, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

"Well, in fact, we actually have a resolution that we put forward right now that's before the United Nations Security Council that does call for an immediate ceasefire tied to the release of hostages, and we hope very much that countries will support that," Blinken said.

"I think that would send a strong message, a strong signal," he told Saudi media outlet Al Hadath on Wednesday evening during a visit to Saudi Arabia to discuss the Israeli war on Gaza.

Blinken met Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and then held talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman soon after landing in the kingdom on Wednesday on the first leg of a regional tour that will include Egypt on Thursday and then Israel.

The trip is his sixth to the Middle East since the Israeli brutal war on Gaza began on October 7.

Related US again vetoes UNSC ceasefire call in Gaza as Israeli onslaught continues

'We stand with Israel'

The United States, Israel's main backer, has previously used its UN Security Council veto to block the world body from calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Palestinian territory.

"Of course, we stand with Israel and its right to defend itself... but at the same time, it's imperative that the civilians who are in harm's way and who are suffering so terribly — that we focus on them, that we make them a priority, protecting the civilians, getting them humanitarian assistance," Blinken said.

Since blocking an Algerian draft resolution calling for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire" in Gaza at the end of February, US officials have been negotiating an alternative text focusing on support for diplomatic efforts on the ground for a six-week truce in exchange for the release of hostages.