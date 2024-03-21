Türkiye is looking forward to future collaboration with Iraq, including the establishment of a joint operations centre, Turkish National Defence Minister Yasar Guler has said.

During his visit to Iraq's capital Baghdad, the Iraqi government took the significant step of officially banning the PKK and recognising it as a terrorist organisation for the first time.

“After this, we will have joint work. We will establish a joint operations centre,” Guler said on Wednesday during a visit to Kahramanmaras province in southern Türkiye, where he paid a visit to Kahramanmaras Governor Mukerrem Unluer.

Guler said terrorism is the scourge of Türkiye, highlighting it as a major challenge for the country, and emphasised the nation's resilience.

“We live in the most expensive land in the world. There will be a price for this. ... We have all kinds of minerals. We have human resources. Of course, this bothers everyone. Plus, our country's rapid development and growth in recent years, especially in the last 20 years, disturbs everyone around us,” he said.

He emphasised that some segments disturbed by Türkiye’s rapid growth use terrorist organisations to hinder this situation and that the country must always be strong.

Positive stance of Erbil administration