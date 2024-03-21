TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Türkiye to establish joint operations centre with Iraq: defence minister
Following an Iraqi government decision to officially ban PKK and recognise it as a terrorist organisation, Türkiye elevates efforts to improve cooperation with Baghdad.
Türkiye to establish joint operations centre with Iraq: defence minister
Regarding the PKK conflict spanning four decades, Türkiye's defence minister expressed disappointment in the Iraqi government's historical reluctance to recognise and ban the PKK. / Photo: AA
March 21, 2024

Türkiye is looking forward to future collaboration with Iraq, including the establishment of a joint operations centre, Turkish National Defence Minister Yasar Guler has said.

During his visit to Iraq's capital Baghdad, the Iraqi government took the significant step of officially banning the PKK and recognising it as a terrorist organisation for the first time.

“After this, we will have joint work. We will establish a joint operations centre,” Guler said on Wednesday during a visit to Kahramanmaras province in southern Türkiye, where he paid a visit to Kahramanmaras Governor Mukerrem Unluer.

Guler said terrorism is the scourge of Türkiye, highlighting it as a major challenge for the country, and emphasised the nation's resilience.

“We live in the most expensive land in the world. There will be a price for this. ... We have all kinds of minerals. We have human resources. Of course, this bothers everyone. Plus, our country's rapid development and growth in recent years, especially in the last 20 years, disturbs everyone around us,” he said.

He emphasised that some segments disturbed by Türkiye’s rapid growth use terrorist organisations to hinder this situation and that the country must always be strong.

RelatedErdogan vows to secure border with Iraq, conclude anti-terror ops in Syria

Positive stance of Erbil administration

Recommended

Regarding the PKK conflict spanning four decades, Guler expressed disappointment in the Iraqi government's historical reluctance to recognise and ban the PKK.

“We have been fighting the PKK terrorist organisation for 40 years. But unfortunately, for 40 years, the Iraqi government could not call them a terrorist organisation or ban them. Such an organisation lives in their own country and they do not feel any discomfort,” he said.

“We had a meeting in Ankara in December. Of course, this issue was emphasised very much in that meeting, and when we went to Iraq during our last trip to Baghdad, the Iraqi administration accepted and declared for the first time that the PKK is a terrorist organisation," he added.

Citing the positive stance of the administration in Erbil, Guler also emphasised that efforts extend beyond combating terrorism.

“There will be new commissions established regarding energy, agriculture, animal husbandry, water affairs and similar areas, and we will continue our efforts to achieve progress in all these areas through mutual cooperation,” he said.

He also highlighted the significance of the Development Road project linking the Gulf to Europe via Türkiye.

“This is the most important task for Türkiye’s future. In this project, all Turkish companies will preferentially do business there. Alongside four highways and four railways, all goods coming from China will be transported to Europe via the Development Road,” Guler stressed.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye's Erdogan hails country's defence industry, vows to protect Silvan Epigraph
Turkish First Lady calls for urgent action to halt Israel's 'massacre of education' in Gaza
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year