Libya keeps Tunisia border closed until state regains control
Libya's Ras Jedir border with Tunisia has shut down after an armed group clashes with security forces amid smuggling concerns and demands control of the crossing before reopening it.
March 22, 2024

Libya's interior minister has said that the Ras Jedir border crossing with Tunisia will only be reopened if it is placed under the supervision of state law enforcement officers.

Imad Trabelsi held a press conference on the crossing, which was closed after an armed group attacked security forces.

He said that fuel, weapons, food and cigarette smuggling were taking place through the crossing to Tunisia and they had identified that some suspects with arrest warrants had made their way into Tunisia through the crossing.

Trabelsi noted that 100 police officers from the Interior Ministry were sent to Ras Jedir but were instructed not to use force.

Following the attack by the armed group, Trabelsi said they withdrew the officers and emphasized that the crossing would not be reopened until it is "under the control of law enforcement."

Libya’s Interior Ministry announced Tuesday that an armed group attacked security forces sent to the border crossing to prevent smuggling and ensure security, leading to its closure.

Reports in Libyan media indicated that during the night, an armed militia group from the western city of Zuwara attacked security forces affiliated with the Interior Ministry at the border crossing and took control of the border gate.

RelatedLibyan leaders agree on unified government to oversee elections
