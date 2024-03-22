Libya's interior minister has said that the Ras Jedir border crossing with Tunisia will only be reopened if it is placed under the supervision of state law enforcement officers.

Imad Trabelsi held a press conference on the crossing, which was closed after an armed group attacked security forces.

He said that fuel, weapons, food and cigarette smuggling were taking place through the crossing to Tunisia and they had identified that some suspects with arrest warrants had made their way into Tunisia through the crossing.

Trabelsi noted that 100 police officers from the Interior Ministry were sent to Ras Jedir but were instructed not to use force.