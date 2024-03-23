First there were rounds of machine gunfire, then piercing screams of panic and then the Crocus City Hall went up in flames.

Alexei, who had been waiting for a concert by the Piknik rock band, told AFP how he hid behind seats in the concert hall before making his escape amid scenes of panic as spectators were gunned down.

Hundreds of fans had been at the hall in the Krasnogorsk suburb north of Moscow for the concert. But just minutes before the music was due to start armed individuals entered the theatre and opened fire.

Authorities said at least 60 people had been killed and 150 injured in the attacks that drew international condemnation.

"It was just before the start," Alexei, a music producer, said by telephone.

"We heard several rounds of machine gun fire and then there was a horrible scream from a woman. Then there were a lot of screams.

"There were three or four bursts, and then some more."

Alexei then saw the panic erupt. "People started running toward the stage. The crowds were chaotic."

Videos on Telegram and other Russian social media close to the security forces showed two armed men march into the concert hall. Some images showed bodies on the ground and people running for exits.

Some rock fans hid behind seats in the hall as the shots were fired.

With other spectators Alexei tried to barricade himself in a box overlooking the stage whilst looking for an escape route.