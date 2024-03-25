Last Ramadan, I had a life. I would wake up to eat suhoor in my house, and knew when to pray fajr because I could hear the call to prayer from the local mosque.

In the morning, I would walk down the street to go to my university, Al Azhar. It was a beautiful street in Gaza called Al Rasheed Street, you could see the Ramadan lights and lanterns. You could hear the traditional music and recitation of the holy Quran.

After I left classes, I'd go with my father to the market and buy food and juice and ingredients for cooking. After that, I'd go home and work with my mother to prepare iftar. We would visit my uncle after making a big meal and eat together. Or we'd take a small dish and share it with our neighbours and friends.

After that we tidied up and prayed maghrib. We'd make katayef and eat kunafa and drink coffee and juice and kids would play in the streets. Then we would go to tarawih.

More than 1,000 people inside the mosque, praying and asking God for help. After that we would go visit aunts or uncles, cousins and friends. And then we'd go home and study and read Quran and watch a program on TV and call our relatives.

This year, Palestinians, especially Gazans are observing Ramadan in a sombre mood. In the streets they say, "we don't feel like it's Ramadan."

The first thing is we know it's iftar or suhoor time because the Israelis start bombing. It makes us really angry. They occupy us, kill us, starve us, and now they want to kill our religious habits. Last year, I did my suhoor and iftar based on the adhan, and now it's based on the sound of bombs.

Now we just eat small dates and small pieces of bread to start the fast. We end the fast in the same way. It's a sadness meal. It's not our tradition, it's not our feeling. We try to pray, and after fajr we sleep.

There's no work, there's no university. We can go to the queue for bread. There are more than 3,000 people in the queue. It takes a long time. We can go at fajr time and then get food at maghrib time. But it's just bread or peas or something like that, small pasta. After that we do iftar.

Now people are in tents. My father tries to pray in jamaat and do tarawih. He and my uncles go to a small patch of land, and they pray together so they feel like they're in the mosque again. Then they try to make a group and talk together afterwards. And then we sleep.

Traditional dishes at suhoor, we miss that. I miss the nuts and something delicious my mom makes, like kharroub (carob) juice. We miss everything.