PKK supporters' provocation incidents in Belgium once again prove that the PKK terrorist organisation is a "threat to social peace and public order in Western Europe", the Turkish Foreign Ministry has said.

"Thanks to the common sense of our citizens living in Belgium, and the effective intervention of the Belgian security authorities, the incidents were prevented from escalating. The local authorities have begun to investigate the perpetrators," the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

PKK militants gathered in Leuven, Belgium, carried out attacks targeting Turkish citizens living in the cities of Heusden-Zolder and Hauthalen on 24 March.

The Turkish authorities swiftly responded to the events by reaching out to Belgian counterparts in Brussels and Ankara.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan promptly engaged in a telephone conversation with Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib that very night, the statement said.

"Additionally, Turkish diplomatic representatives in Belgium met with our citizens in the affected cities to provide support and assistance."

"Developments are being closely followed at all levels and necessary steps are being taken," the foreign ministry added.

Provocation in front of European Parliament

A group of sympathisers of the PKK terror group on Monday tried to create a provocation in front of the European Parliament in Brussels.

The group of some 150 sympathisers chanted anti-Turkish slogans with pieces of cloth symbolising the terror group and posters of its imprisoned ringleader Abdullah Ocalan before growing violent.

The group dismantled barricades surrounding Schuman Square and threw them at the police. The police responded by shooting tear gas at the supporters of the terrorist group, who also attacked them with chairs and stones.

The crowd then tried to march to the street where the Turkish Embassy in Brussels is located, then to the square where EU institutions are located, but faced police obstacles.

During its terror campaign against Türkiye spanning over 35 years, the PKK, designated as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU, has caused the deaths of over 40,000 individuals, encompassing women, children, and infants.