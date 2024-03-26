Colombian President Gustavo Petro has vowed to break off diplomatic ties with Israel if the country doesn't comply with a UN Security Council resolution that calls for an immediate ceasefire in besieged Gaza.

"If Israel does not comply with the United Nations ceasefire resolution, we will break diplomatic relations with Israel," Petro said on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday.

On Monday, he published another message in which he celebrated the resolution's approval and urged other nations to suspend ties with Israel if it doesn't cease its brutal war in Gaza.

Israel's Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, replied to Petro's warning on Tuesday with a tweet, which said that the Middle Eastern nation will "continue to protect its people and will not give in to any pressures and threats."

He accused Petro of being a "supporter of Hamas terrorists" and said that Petro's stance is a "disgrace to the Colombian people."

The confrontation on X signals a growing deterioration in the relations between both nations, which have gone from being military and commercial partners to becoming bitter ideological rivals.

For decades, Colombia used Israeli-built warplanes and machine guns to fight drug cartels and rebel groups, and both countries signed a free trade agreement in 2020.

However, relations began to cool in 2022, when Petro was elected to office.