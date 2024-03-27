The PKK terrorist organisation's intensified hostility against the Turkish community in Europe should not be tolerated, the Turkish foreign ministry has warned following a fresh attack in Germany.

During a march in support of the PKK on Tuesday, 12 sympathisers of the terrorist group tried to break the windows of the Turkish Consulate General in Hannover, the capital of Lower Saxony in northwestern Germany.

The attackers managed to crack the glass at the main entrance of the consulate general and then quickly fled. There were no casualties or injuries during the incident.

"Following the attack, German officials were contacted and reminded that they are responsible for the security of our citizens and diplomatic missions," the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Consul General Ozge Gul Kaya requested increased security measures from German authorities for both the consulate general and the offices of Turkish civil society groups. Turkish diplomats also met with local authorities as well as Jurgen Schulz, Germany's ambassador to Ankara.

The Turkish foreign ministry called upon European countries to "show zero tolerance for the actions of the [PKK] terrorist organisation's supporters".

"The PKK terrorist organisation, now cornered, is intensifying its actions against the Turkish community in Europe," the ministry added, urging countries concerned to bring the perpetrators to justice as soon as possible.

On Tuesday night, PKK sympathisers in Hamburg also held a march, escorted by German police, in solidarity with other supporters of the terrorist group who have been active in Belgium, including attacking local Belgian Turks.

'PKK terrorism rages in countries that tolerated it for years'

“Now that terrorist organisations cannot find a safe haven in Türkiye, they are seeking refuge abroad," Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Wednesday during an Iftar dinner program in Istanbul.

"Some of our neighbours and other countries have become preoccupied with solidifying their positions,” Fidan added.

Türkiye will never allow the establishment of a terrorist corridor stretching from Iraq to Syria, no matter who stands behind it, Fidan said, adding that the country has taken all necessary measures on every issue concerning national security and will continue to do so.

"We will not wait for permission from anyone for this. In the new era, in solidarity with our neighbours, with a spirit of regional awareness, we are determined to completely eradicate the scourge of terrorism,” he added.

Fidan also condemned PKK terror group attacks Sunday on Turkish nationals in two Belgium cities.

Saying that Türkiye demanded rapid action from Belgian authorities, Fidan said: “I personally called my Belgian counterpart that same night, emphasising our sensitivity and expectations."

Attack on Turkish Consulate General in Hannover