Cities are living entities, whose meaning can change for any person in any period in history, based on what it manages to include in its narrative, and its ability to keep up with the times.

In simple terms, a city — rather, its administration — can be responsible for providing work opportunities for its residents, and the essential facilities to guarantee their rights to life, education and property. But that’s not all. In today’s world, cities have to do more to offer the best version of living for their residents.

Therein lies the challenge of preserving a city’s historical landscape, while also answering global challenges like sustainability, urbanisation, etc.

The allure of Konya — a city in central Türkiye that is also the administrative capital of the eponymous district around it — is based on its ability to sustain its history with modern facilities, cultural centres, city parks and solar panels.

One can taste the rich history of the city, which was crowned by the Seljuks and the Ottomans, and at the same time feel benefitted by its modern facilities, delivered unobtrusively.

Referring to the city’s success in adapting itself to the new Türkiye, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at an election rally in Konya this year, had said that the city is a perfect example of the difference between old and new Türkiye.

Related Türkiye local elections 2024: Date, polling times, contestants

Reviving history

With all the historical and sensory experiences it provides, Konya not only draws many visitors from Türkiye but also tourists from the Middle East, Asia and Europe.

From the Aziziye Mosque of the Ottomans to the Alaeddin Mosque of the Seljuks, the municipality has carried out extensive restoration work to preserve the city’s history for tourists. And thanks to the tram network passing near the historical square, all these monuments become easily reachable.

The 17th century Aziziye Mosque, the 16th century Sultan Selim Mosque, the 13th century Alaeddin Mosque and the 13th century Green Dome continue to keep their eyes over the city as primary witnesses to all the transformations it has undergone.

In addition to these architectural marvels, one can also smell history at the city centre, in the many picturesque houses as well as its traditional bazaar and shopping centres, ensuring livelihood in the area.