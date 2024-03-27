This month, Vaughan Gething became first minister of Wales, making him the first Black leader of a national government anywhere in Europe. Gething was born in Zambia to a Zambian mother and Welsch father. His ascent comes at an interesting time in British politics, during which ethnic minority leadership suddenly seems to have become more the norm than the exception.

For the third time in three years – in Downing Street, in Scotland and now in Wales – a vacancy for a new leader has seen a Black or Asian contender selected.

Taking into account the two women leading Northern Ireland’s power-sharing government, that creates the remarkable coincidence that there are, for now, no white men leading the four governments across the United Kingdom nations.

These new faces of British political leadership symbolise an increasingly diverse democracy, in which ethnic minority politicians have more profile and presence in public life than ever before.

However, this is happening in a post-Brexit Britain where the politics of identity and race have been sharply contested and polarising. Three parties with different political traditions happened to elect ethnic minority leaders because they seemed to be the best answer to the particular circumstances.

In 2022, Rishi Sunak became the UK's first Asian prime minister. He is a former chancellor who had been the runner-up in the Conservative leadership contest after Boris Johnson stepped down. Sunak seemed to be the obvious candidate to try to restore stability when Johnson's successor, Liz Truss, saw her premiership implode so spectacularly

In 2023, Humza Yousaf became First Minister of Scotland and the first Muslim national leader in a major Western democracy. Faith and politics were a contentious issue in the Scottish National Party leadership contest.

The surprising twist was that scrutiny of the Presbyterian Christian candidate’s socially conservative views boosted Yousaf's prospects, as a Muslim Scot whose liberal views on policy were closer to those of his party members.

Now in 2024, we had a closely fought contest between Wales' economy and finance ministers. The winner would have broken ground as a First Minister who was either Black or gay, a sign of greater inclusion in politics across the generations. Both factors turned out to be incidental in a closely fought election.

Yet to be in the running to lead demonstrates a remarkable change in the lifetime of these political leaders. They were all born in the 1970s and 1980s, in an era where every single member of the House of Commons was white.

There had been a handful of Asian MPs back in the 1890s and 1920s. But it took four more decades after large-scale commonwealth migration to Britain began, symbolised by the arrival of the Windrush from Jamaica in 1948, for Black and Asian people to have a voice in parliament – with three Black and one Asian MP elected in 1987.

There had never been a Black or Asian Cabinet minister when Sunak and Gething graduated from university until Paul Boateng reached the top table in 2002.

It took another generation after the 1987 breakthrough to challenge arguments which saw minority representation as only viable in the most highly diverse inner city constituencies, but a risk beyond them.

After 2010, the argument that less diverse regions and constituencies would not be "ready" for an ethnic minority representative was disproven, particularly once David Cameron became leader of the Conservatives, and made a proactive effort to diversify his party.

That included running Black and Asian candidates in Conservative seats across England, often in districts with low ethnic diversity. Ethnic minority leadership in Scotland and Wales is thriving, even though the countries that are 95 percent white.