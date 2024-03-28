BIZTECH
Elon Musk offers Premium X features to high-follower accounts
X accounts with 2500 verified subscribers will receive premium features for free, while those with over 5000 verified followers will gain access to the exclusive Premium+ tier, unlocking additional benefits alongside premium features.
Musk's latest plan aims to boost content creation and influencer impact on the platform, besides amplifying reach. / Photo: Reuters
March 28, 2024

Elon Musk has unveiled plans to offer high-follower accounts on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, unprecedented perks, setting the stage for a game-changing shift in social media dynamics.

The maverick billionaire and tech entrepreneur, dropped the bombshell on X on Wednesday, stirring excitement and intrigue among its users on the platform.

Under Musk's new vision, X accounts having 2500 verified subscribers will be catapulted into the realm of premium features, all on the house.

The move promises to revolutionise the experience for content creators and influencers alike, elevating their capabilities and amplifying their impact on the platform.

But that's not all. Musk, never one to shy away from pushing the envelope, upped the ante for accounts commanding a following of over 5000 verified followers.

In addition to the premium features, these elite accounts will be granted access to the illustrious Premium+ tier, unlocking a treasure trove of exclusive benefits and privileges.

The news is set to sent shockwaves rippling through the X community, igniting fervent discussions over the days ahead.

On Tuesday, Elon Musk disclosed that xAI's AI chatbot, Grok, will now be accessible to all premium subscribers of X. This revelation, shared via a post on X, came without divulging further specifics. Previously, Grok had been exclusive to Premium+ subscribers.

As a result, Musk, whose net worth stands at a staggering $195 billion [March 2024] according to Forbes, largely attributed to his ownership stakes in Tesla and SpaceX, has redirected his focus towards captivating subscription models.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
