United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has said the US destroyed unmanned aerial systems launched by Yemen’s Houthis.

"Between 2:00 and 2:20 a.m. (Sanaa time) on March 27, US Central Command successfully engaged and destroyed four long-range unmanned aerial systems (UAS) launched by Iranian-aligned Houthis in Yemen.

"These UAS were aimed at a US warship and engaged in self-defence over the Red Sea," CENTCOM said on X, adding there were no injuries or damage reported to the US or coalition ships.

CENTCOM said it determined that the weapons presented an "imminent threat" to US Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region.

"These actions are taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US Navy and merchant vessels," it added.