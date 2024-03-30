TÜRKİYE
Türkiye spearheads global movement on International Zero Waste Day
Türkiye stands at the forefront of a profound transformation towards a greener and cleaner world, says the Turkish foreign ministry, marking International Zero Waste Day.
The Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan spearheaded the zero waste movement in Türkiye and helped it grow into a global initiative, culminating in the UN General Assembly’s December 2022 passage of a resolution in support of zero waste principles. /Photo: AA Archive / Others
March 30, 2024

Under the leadership of first lady Emine Erdogan, Türkiye is leading the global zero waste movement on the International Zero Waste Day, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Today, as the world celebrates International Zero Waste Day for the second time, Türkiye stands at the forefront of a profound transformation towards a "greener and cleaner world," the ministry said on X on Saturday.

People worldwide are urged to take small yet impactful actions to contribute to the zero waste initiative, saying "no to single-use plastics and yes to recycling and sustainable products," the ministry added.

Türkiye’s leadership in this movement underscores the nation's dedication to environmental stewardship and sets an inspiring example for countries worldwide, it said.

The first lady spearheaded the zero waste movement in Türkiye and helped it grow into a global initiative, culminating in the UN General Assembly’s December 2022 passage of a resolution in support of zero waste principles.

According to the UN, the International Day of Zero Waste promotes responsible production and consumption patterns and encourages a shift towards a lifecycle approach.

Recommended

'Air pollution kills 7 million people every year'

Türkiye's first lady has delivered a powerful address at an International Day of Zero Waste event in Nairobi, Kenya on Wednesday, stressing the urgent need for collective action to address environmental challenges and advance sustainability efforts.

Emine Erdogan decried the perilous condition of Earth's ecosystems, warning that rivers face the threat of disappearance due to improper consumption and that the soil across the world struggles for survival amid chemical waste.

"Air pollution kills 7 million people every year," she stated, pointing to the human toll of environmental degradation. "Since 1970, global wildlife populations have fallen by 70 percent."

The first lady said humanity generates two billion tons of waste annually, leading to severe environmental devastation, especially caused by plastic pollution. She noted that daily, an equivalent of 2,000 garbage trucks full of plastics are dumped into oceans, rivers, and lakes.

On the origins of the zero waste movement, Erdogan expressed satisfaction with its evolution into a global initiative, culminating in the UN General Assembly's adoption in December 2022 of a resolution in support of zero waste principles.

"The recognition that every resource we consume must be used responsibly lies at the heart of the zero waste approach," she said, stressing the importance of conscious choices in consumption and production.

