Under the leadership of first lady Emine Erdogan, Türkiye is leading the global zero waste movement on the International Zero Waste Day, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Today, as the world celebrates International Zero Waste Day for the second time, Türkiye stands at the forefront of a profound transformation towards a "greener and cleaner world," the ministry said on X on Saturday.

People worldwide are urged to take small yet impactful actions to contribute to the zero waste initiative, saying "no to single-use plastics and yes to recycling and sustainable products," the ministry added.

Türkiye’s leadership in this movement underscores the nation's dedication to environmental stewardship and sets an inspiring example for countries worldwide, it said.

The first lady spearheaded the zero waste movement in Türkiye and helped it grow into a global initiative, culminating in the UN General Assembly’s December 2022 passage of a resolution in support of zero waste principles.

According to the UN, the International Day of Zero Waste promotes responsible production and consumption patterns and encourages a shift towards a lifecycle approach.