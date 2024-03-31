Sunday, March 31, 2024

1201 GMT — At least 77 people were killed and more than a hundred injured in the last 24 hours in Israeli attacks in Gaza, officials in the besieged Palestinian enclave said.

“Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” the Gaza health ministry said.

At least 32,782 Palestinians have been killed and 75,298 injured in Israel’s ongoing offensive on Gaza that started on October 7.

1736 GMT — Israeli strike on Gaza hospital kills four, wounds 17: WHO

An Israeli airstrike on al-Aqsa hospital in Gaza killed four people and wounded another 17, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The strike was witnessed by a World Health Organization team that was at the hospital to assess needs and collect incubators, he wrote, adding: "WHO staff are all accounted for."

1736 GMT — Israeli military claims Lebanon strike 'eliminated' a Hezbollah commander

An air strike in Lebanon "eliminated" a Hezbollah missile unit commander, Israel's military said, with Israel and the Iran-backed group exchanging near-daily cross-border fire for months.

The Israeli Air Force "struck a vehicle in the area of Kunin in Lebanon in which Ismail Al Zin was located," the military said. "Al Zin was a significant commander in the Anti-Tank Missile Unit of Hezbollah's Radwan Forces."

Hezbollah confirmed the death of Al Zin in a statement, which did not specify if he belonged to Radwan, an elite unit.

1708 GMT — Another Palestinian journalist killed in Gaza, death toll rises to 137 since Oct. 7

A Palestinian photojournalist was killed in an Israeli attack in Gaza, taking the death toll of journalists to 137 since last October, Gaza’s government media office said.

The media office said Abdulwahab Awni Abu Oun was killed in an attack on his home in the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza.

1423 GMT — Israel arrests 25 more Palestinians in West Bank raids

Israeli forces detained 25 more Palestinians in military raids in the occupied West Bank, according to prisoners’ affairs groups.

The arrests took place in the cities of Hebron, Bethlehem, occupied East Jerusalem, Jenin, Tubas and Qalqilya, the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement on Sunday.

“Six women were among the detainees, who were later released,” the statement said.

The new arrests brought the number of Palestinians detained by Israel in the West Bank since October 7 to 7,895.

1105 GMT — 4 killed, 16 injured in Israeli air strike on tent on grounds of Gaza hospital

At least four Palestinians were killed and 16 injured in an Israeli air strike on a tent for displaced people on the grounds of a Gaza hospital, according to official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Several journalists were among those injured in the attack, which struck a tent in the courtyard of al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central Gaza city of Deir Al Balah, Wafa said, citing medical sources.

“The Israeli occupation committed a new massacre inside a hospital that provides medical service for displaced people and citizens,” Gaza's government media office said in a statement, referring to several Israeli attacks over the last several months that hit hospitals.

It held the US administration, Israel, and the international community “fully responsible for this crime.”

1105 GMT — Jordanians protest against Israel ties

Activists in Jordan called for further protests Sunday after days of demonstrations against the war in Gaza and Jordan's peace treaty with Israel that have brought thousands onto the streets.

Jordan, where nearly half the population is of Palestinian origin, has seen regular rallies in Amman and elsewhere in solidarity with Gaza since Israel's military onslaught after Hamas's unprecedented October 7 attack.

Recent protests have seen rare clashes between demonstrators and security forces in the capital and Jordan's largest Palestinian refugee camp.

1019 GMT — Pope renews call for Gaza ceasefire

Pope Francis has renewed his calls for the release of Israeli hostages and an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, as fresh truce negotiations between Israel and Hamas were due to begin.

"I appeal once again that access to humanitarian aid be ensured to Gaza, and call once more for the prompt release of the hostages seized on October 7 and for an immediate ceasefire in the Strip," the Pope said on Sunday in his Easter message in the Vatican.

0931 GMT — Netanyahu govt failed to return hostages, must go: opposition

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid has called for early elections, saying the government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must go since it has failed to return the hostages held in Gaza since October 7.

“One after the other, the ministers of the government go on air this morning and attack the families of the abductees. You are out of your mind. Young women, elderly people, children were kidnapped on your watch," Lapid said on X.

"For half a year you fail to bring them home, and then you blame their families? This government of destruction must go home. Election now."