Pakistan court suspends jail term of ex-PM Imran Khan, wife in graft case
Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were sentenced to 14 years in jail in a case pertaining to illegal selling of state gifts.
Khan is accused of selling state gifts which he claims he bought legally. / Photo: Reuters Archive
April 1, 2024

A court in Islamabad has suspended the jail sentence of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in a case pertaining to the illegal selling of state gifts, according to his Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

Islamabad High Court suspended the 14-year sentences handed down to Khan and his spouse on January 31 earlier this year.

Khan is accused of selling state gifts, also known as the Toshakhana case, which he claims he bought legally.

The duo had also been barred for 10 years from holding any public office and fined around $5.6 million.

SOURCE:AA
