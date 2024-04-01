The Democratic Republic of Congo's planning minister Judith Suminwa Tuluka has been appointed the African nation's first woman prime minister, state television announced.

An economist, she takes over as prime minister on Monday from Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde, following President Felix Tshisekedi's sweeping re-election on December 20.

Tshisekedi officially triumphed with 73.47 percent and the vote passed largely peacefully in a country long torn by violence and instability.

The opposition branded the ballot a sham.

Voting was officially extended by a day due to logistical snarls and polls were open for days after in remote areas.

Parties supporting Tshisekedi garnered more than 90 percent of the seats in parliament, allowing him to legislate with ease.