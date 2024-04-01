The Biden administration is weighing whether to go ahead with a major $18 billion package of arms transfers to Israel that would involve dozens of F-15 aircraft and munitions, three sources familiar with the matter have told the Reuters news agency.

The sale of 25 F-15s from Boeing to Israel has been under review since the United States received the formal request in January 2023, one of the sources said.

Speeding up the delivery of the aircraft was among the top asks by Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant who visited Washington last week and held talks with US officials including National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, the second source said.

Gallant told reporters he had stressed with senior US officials the importance of maintaining Israel’s qualitative military edge in the region, including its air capabilities.

House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Michael McCaul gave the green light for the sale on January 30, a committee aide said, when the relevant congressional offices responsible for approving major arms transfers were notified.

Related Biden quietly greenlit transfer of new bombs, warplanes to Israel — report

"Administration-Congressional deliberations on the F-15 case have already occurred," the second source familiar with the matter said, but added that some of the four offices required to sign off on any arms transfers had yet to do so.

Support to Israel