Tuesday, April 2, 2024

1818 GMT –– Ukraine has said a Russian missile strike on its central city of Dnipro wounded at least 18 people, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying rescue efforts were underway after a college and kindergarten were hit.

"Dnipro. Already 18 injured," Dnipropetrovsk governor Sergey Lysak said on social media, adding that five of those taken to hospital were children.

Zelenskyy said in his daily evening address that "rescue operations are currently underway" after "buildings of the college and kindergarten were damaged".

More updates 👇

1748 GMT –– Zelenskyy says Ukraine is delivering 'longer-range responses' to Russian attacks

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said, after a Ukrainian drone attack on an oil refinery 1,300 km (800 miles) from its own borders, that his country was answering Russian strikes with "longer-range responses."

In his nightly video address, Zelenskyy did not refer directly to the attack on the Russian region of Tatarstan, but said such responses were just as important as helping Ukrainians who were suffering from enemy attacks.

"Equally important is that the Russian terrorists are receiving responses to their strikes," he said . "Each time, longer-range responses."

1739 GMT –– NATO chief floats 100-bn-euro fund to arm Ukraine

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has proposed creating a $108B, five-year fund for Ukraine in a push to get the alliance more involved in sending weapons to Keiv, officials have said.

NATO foreign ministers will hold preliminary talks on the plan in Brussels Wednesday as they seek to forge a support package for Ukraine by a July summit in Washington.

"Foreign ministers will discuss the best way to organise NATO's support for Ukraine, to make it more powerful, predictable and enduring," a NATO official said.

1450 GMT –– ‘Ukrainians require justice now, not in distant future’: Foreign minister

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that his people need justice for Russia’s actions now as the more than two-year-long conflict continues.

“Let me be frank. Ukrainians require justice now. Not in the distant future. They do not want to hear that justice will be served. They want to see it already served. Not only on the battlefield but in the courtrooms and real decisions as well,” Kuleba said at the Restoring Justice for Ukraine international conference at The Hague.

Expressing that he knows international justice takes time, Kuleba urged every effort possible to serve justice and deliver tangible results, whether in "small or big steps."

1245 GMT –– Wounded toll in drone attack on central Russia rises to 13: ministry

The number of wounded in a Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's central Tatarstan region - around 1,100 kilometres (690 miles) from the Ukraine border - rose to over a dozen, local health officials have said.

Tatarstan's health ministry said on social media that "13 people were wounded, including students and two minors" in the town Yelabuga, on the Kama river in the east of the republic.

1231 GMT –– Ukraine at 'critical moment,' Blinken warns in Paris

Ukraine is at a "critical moment" in its war with Russia and urgently needs more Western support, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said, bemoaning the stalemate in Congress over a multi-billion dollar military package for Kiev.

"It is absolutely essential to get Ukrainians what they continue to need to defend themselves, particularly when it comes to munitions and air defences," Blinken told reporters during a visit to France.

"It's another reason why the supplementary budget request that President (Joe) Biden has made to (the US) Congress must be fulfilled as quickly as possible."

1207 GMT –– Europe 'not at war, not going to be': EU foreign policy chief on Russia-Ukraine war

Europe is "not at war and not going to be," the EU foreign policy chief has assured as the Russia-Ukraine war passed the two-year mark.

Speaking to the Spanish TV channel La Sexta on Monday, Josep Borrell said: "We are not at war and we are not going to be, but we must increase our defence capabilities."

"There is a war in Eastern Europe that does not seem to be coming to an end," Borrell said, calling on Europeans to understand that their peace is an "exception."

"The world is a violent world," he added.

1118 GMT –– Russia will find out who ordered deadly concert shooting: Putin

President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia will find out who was behind last month's attack on a concert hall near Moscow that killed at least 144 people.

"We will definitely get to those who ultimately ordered it," Putin told a meeting of Interior Ministry officials. "We paid a very high price, and the entire analysis of the situation must be extremely objective and professional."

Russia says it has evidence the attackers had links to Ukraine, which Kiev has denied and the United States has rejected as nonsense.

1046 GMT –– Russia says seized 400 square km of Ukrainian land

Russia has said its forces had captured 400 square kilometres (150 square miles) of Ukrainian territory this year.

Moscow secured its first territorial gains in almost a year in recent months, as Kiev struggles with manpower and ammunition shortages amid delays to vital Western aid.

"Since the start of the year, 403 square kilometres ... have come under our control," Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said, referring to gains in the Donetsk, Kherson, Lugansk and Zaporizhzhia regions that Moscow claimed to have annexed in 2022, despite not fully controlling them.

"Russian armed forces continue to push Ukrainian units westwards," Shoigu told a meeting of Russia's military chiefs, according to a transcript published by the defence ministry.

1034 GMT –– Russian spy chief says US intelligence on attack was too general: Ifax

Russian spy service chief Sergei Naryshkin has said that the United States did sent Moscow intelligence on a potential attack but that it was too general, the Interfax news agency reported.

1012 GMT –– Shoigu says Russia is pushing Ukrainian forces westwards

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has said that the army was pushing Ukrainian forces westwards.

Shoigu said that after the failure of its 2023 counteroffensive, Ukraine had tried to gain a foothold on various fronts but had not achieved its goals.

Russia claimed its first significant victory in nine months with the capture of Avdiivka in February. Shoigu said groups of Russian troops "continue to push back the Ukrainian formations" towards the west.

0812 GMT ––Ukraine says it hit Russia's long-range drone production site