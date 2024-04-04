Oil prices have shown a limited decline with a demand drop in the US, although global geopolitical tension put upward pressure on prices.

International benchmark Brent crude traded at $89.20 per barrel at 10.49 p.m. local time (0749GMT), a 0.17 percent drop from the closing price of $89.35 per barrel in the previous trading session. At the same time, US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at $85.23 per barrel, down 0.23 percent from the previous session's close of $85.43 per barrel.

The US is signalling a decline in demand, with data indicating an increase in crude stocks in the largest oil-consuming country in the world.

US commercial crude oil inventories rose by 3.2 million barrels last week against the market expectation of a decrease of around 300,000 barrels, according to data released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday.

A fall in gasoline stocks in the country by approximately 4.3 million barrels to 227.8 million barrels, however, raised hopes of a demand recovery, limiting price falls.

Uncertainty over the timing of the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate cuts combined with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's "wait-and-see" messages continue to influence prices.