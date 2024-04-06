WORLD
Tens of thousands in US East Coast without power after nor'easter storm
The bulk of power outages — more than 150,000 at the start of Saturday — were in the US state of Maine, while the state of New Hampshire had more than 10,000 homes and businesses without electricity.
Maine resident Emma Pidden decided to take the bus into her office because she was worried about losing WiFi at home. / Photo: AP
April 6, 2024

Power restoration efforts in Maine and New Hampshire have entered another day with more than 100,000 homes and businesses still in the dark several days after a storm brought powerful winds and heavy, wet snow.

Maine's largest electric utility warned on Saturday that some customers might not have service restored until Monday or Tuesday, despite the efforts of 1,125 line crews and 400 tree-cutting crews.

The bulk of the power outages — more than 150,000 at the start of Saturday — were in southern Maine, while New Hampshire had more than 10,000 homes and businesses without electricity.

Central Maine Power reported that it had more than 5,000 damage reports that workers needed to resolve during the storm, and more than 300 utility poles were broken, said Jonathan Breed, a company spokesperson.

Rough year for Maine

It has been a rough year winter and spring in Maine, the nation's most heavily forested state.

About 450,000 homes and businesses lost power during a December storm, and about 200,000 lost power during an ice storm last month.

More than 300,000 homes and businesses were in the dark during the latest storm, a nor'easter that struck Wednesday night and Thursday.

Such storms have been growing in intensity and frequency over the past decade, Breed said.

“We are confronted with these stronger, more frequent storms across the board. That’s something we attribute to a changing climate,” he said on Saturday. “It certainly explains the trend.”

The storm brought heavy rains and high winds to much of the Northeast — including gusts of up to more than 97 kilometres per hour (60 mph) in parts of New England — on the heels of storms that brought tornadoes, flooding and more to states further west.

More than a foot (30 centimetres) of snow was reported in many parts of northern New England.

All told, nearly 700,000 customers in New England were without electricity at one point following the biggest April nor’easter to hit the region since 2020, officials said.

SOURCE:AP
