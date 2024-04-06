Power restoration efforts in Maine and New Hampshire have entered another day with more than 100,000 homes and businesses still in the dark several days after a storm brought powerful winds and heavy, wet snow.

Maine's largest electric utility warned on Saturday that some customers might not have service restored until Monday or Tuesday, despite the efforts of 1,125 line crews and 400 tree-cutting crews.

The bulk of the power outages — more than 150,000 at the start of Saturday — were in southern Maine, while New Hampshire had more than 10,000 homes and businesses without electricity.

Central Maine Power reported that it had more than 5,000 damage reports that workers needed to resolve during the storm, and more than 300 utility poles were broken, said Jonathan Breed, a company spokesperson.

Rough year for Maine

It has been a rough year winter and spring in Maine, the nation's most heavily forested state.

About 450,000 homes and businesses lost power during a December storm, and about 200,000 lost power during an ice storm last month.