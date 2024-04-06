TÜRKİYE
Fahrettin Altun congratulates Anadolu Agency on its 104th anniversary
In his message issued on the occasion of the 104th anniversary of the foundation of Anadolu Agency, Turkish Communications Director said, "Anadolu Agency (AA) is an essential component of our fight against disinformation."
Altun emphasised that Anadolu Agency, with its news, publications, photographs, and graphics in 13 languages, has become a powerful alternative for international media. / Photo: AA
April 6, 2024

Fahrettin Altun, Turkish Presidency's Director of Communications, marked the 104th anniversary of Anadolu Agency with a resounding affirmation of its crucial role in combating disinformation.

Altun praised the agency for its evolution into a reliable and indispensable source of information, especially in today's world where communication technology advances and the need for accurate information grows.

He highlighted Anadolu Agency's extensive global network, with representatives in 100 countries and offices in 41 countries, making it one of the largest news networks worldwide.

Altun emphasised that Anadolu Agency, with its news, publications, photographs, and graphics in 13 languages, has become a powerful alternative for international media. He pointed out the agency's role in bringing attention to truths often overlooked or misrepresented by Western news sources, particularly in regions like Gaza.

Highlighting the agency's contribution to international prosecutions, Altun noted that Anadolu Agency's data, visuals, and photographs serve as significant evidence in cases against Israel for war crimes, including in the International Criminal Court.

In conclusion, Altun stated that Anadolu Agency plays a pivotal role in the fight against disinformation at national, regional, and global levels. He expressed confidence in the agency's continued success and thanked its dedicated employees.

