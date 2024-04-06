Fahrettin Altun, Turkish Presidency's Director of Communications, marked the 104th anniversary of Anadolu Agency with a resounding affirmation of its crucial role in combating disinformation.

Altun praised the agency for its evolution into a reliable and indispensable source of information, especially in today's world where communication technology advances and the need for accurate information grows.

He highlighted Anadolu Agency's extensive global network, with representatives in 100 countries and offices in 41 countries, making it one of the largest news networks worldwide.