Monday, April 8, 2024

1751 GMT — The United States has said it still opposed a major Israeli assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a date was set.

President Joe Biden's administration has repeatedly called on Israel to present a plan to protect civilians in Rafah, where some 1.5 million Palestinians have taken shelter from the six-month-old war.

"We have made clear to Israel that we think a full-scale military invasion of Rafah would have an enormously harmful effect on those civilians and that it would ultimately hurt Israel's security," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters when asked about Netanyahu's remarks.

"It's not just a question of Israel presenting a plan to us. We have made clear to them that we think that there is a better way to achieve what is a legitimate goal, which is to degrade and dismantle and defeat the Hamas battalions that still remain in Rafah," Miller said.

More updates 👇

1821 GMT — Türkiye has largest share in total annual exports to Palestinian markets: official

A Palestinian official has said that Türkiye has the largest share in total annual exports to Palestinian markets.

Rashad Yousef, director of policies and planning at the Ministry of National Economy, told Anadolu that trade with Türkiye has grown significantly over the last five years regarding exports and imports.

Over the last five years, he said Türkiye has become the second source of goods in Palestinian markets after Israel.

"If we exclude Israel, Türkiye is the largest source of goods and products in the Palestinian market," the Palestinian official said.

1655 GMT — Israeli offensive in Khan Younis damaged more than half of all buildings in the city: experts

A pair of mapping experts have said Israel’s offensive in the southern Gaza City of Khan Younis appears to have leftover half of the city’s buildings with damage or destruction visible from space.

As of last week, over 55 percent of the city’s buildings were likely damaged or destroyed, according to an analysis of Copernicus Sentinel-1 satellite data by Corey Scher of the CUNY Graduate Center and Jamon Van Den Hoek of Oregon State University. They say that accounts for 45,000 buildings.

Still, the damage in Khan Younis and other parts of the Gaza’s south is considerably less than in the north of Gaza, where the researchers estimate 70 percent of buildings were likely damaged or destroyed.

1653 GMT — Türkiye to take action against Israel unless ceasefire achieved

The Turkish foreign minister has announced that the country has decided to take "a string of measures" against Israel until a ceasefire is reached.

"Türkiye has decided to take a string of measures against Israel until a ceasefire is achieved and Israel allows uninterrupted aid into Gaza," Hakan Fidan told a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the capital Ankara.

"These measures, approved by our president, will be implemented step by step, and without delay. These measures will be shared with the public by our relevant institutions," he said.

The foreign minister said Türkiye "requested to be involved in humanitarian airdrops to Gaza, but Israel rejected it even though Jordan approved it."

"There is no excuse for Israel to block our attempt to airlift aid to starving Gaza residents."

1700 GMT —There is a date' for Rafah invasion: Israeli PM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that a date has been set for an offensive in the city of Rafah, which Israel says is one of the last Hamas strongholds in Gaza.

He did not say when the invasion would occur but reiterated that victory over Hamas "requires entry into Rafah and the elimination of the terrorist battalions there. It will happen - there is a date," Netanyahu said in a video statement.

1613 GMT — Israeli's Lapid says he discussed need for Gaza solution with Blinken

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid has said he discussed the need for a solution in Gaza, most importantly the release of hostages, in his talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Lapid, speaking to reporters following the discussion, said a hostage deal is difficult but doable, he added.

1612 GMT — UNSC refers Palestinian bid to become full UN member to committee

The United Nations Security Council has referred the Palestinian Authority's application to become a full member of the world body to the committee on the admission of new members.

Malta's UN Ambassador Vanessa Frazier proposed that the committee meet on Monday at 3 pm to consider the application. Malta is president of the Security Council for April.

1551 GMT — White House: Waiting for Hamas response to hostage release proposal

CIA Director William Burns was in Cairo over the weekend for "a serious round" of negotiations on securing the release of hostages being held by Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza, and Hamas is reviewing a new proposal now, the White House has said.

White House spokesperson John Kirby said the United States was taking the discussions very seriously and was hoping to secure a hostage release deal as soon as possible since it would also lead to a ceasefire of around six weeks.

He said more than 300 aid trucks entered Gaza on Sunday, but the White House would continue to press Israel to allow more humanitarian aid supplies into the Palestinian enclave.

1549 GMT — Over 1M cases of infectious diseases reported in Gaza

Gaza’s government media office has reported more than one million cases of infectious diseases due to mass displacement in the besieged Gaza.

"Some 1,089,000 cases of infectious diseases and 8,000 cases of hepatitis C were recorded in Gaza," the office said in a statement.

"There are 10,000 cancer patients are at the risk of death and urgently need medical care," the media office said.

1439 GMT — Hamas is flexible at Cairo talks: group's leader

Hamas flexible at Cairo talks, as Israel insists on limiting talks to only prisoner swaps and limited return of displaced Palestinians, the group's leader Sami Abu Zuhri has told Anadolu.

Israel and Hamas sent teams to Egypt on Sunday after the arrival on Saturday of CIA Director William Burns, whose presence underlined rising US pressure for a deal that would free hostages held in Gaza and get aid to isolated civilians.

1438 GMT — Right time to do a hostage deal, says Israel's defence minister

Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has said it is the right time to do a hostage deal with Hamas, a day after the military pulled out troops from Gaza's main southern city.

With indirect talks between Israel and Hamas on a Gaza truce and a hostage deal going on in Cairo, Gallant told Israeli army recruits that, "I think we are at an appropriate moment" to do a deal with the movement, six months into the war.

"The relentless pressure on Hamas and the position of strength from which we come into this campaign, allow us flexibility and freedom of action," he added, according to a statement issued by his office.

"There will be difficult decisions and we will be ready to pay the price in order to get the hostages back, and then return to fighting."

1327 GMT — Iran general killed in Syria was on Hezbollah's top council: group source

An Iranian general killed in a strike in Syria's capital was a member of Hezbollah's Shura Council, the powerful Lebanese group's decision-making body, a source close to the movement said.

The April 1 air strike levelled the Iranian embassy's consular annexe in Damascus, killing seven Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) members, including two generals.

One of them was Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a senior commander in the Quds Force, the Guards' foreign operations arm.

1240 GMT — Saudi Arabia, Pakistan call for global efforts to halt Israeli war on Gaza

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met in Mecca, Saudi Arabia to discuss a myriad of regional and global developments of mutual interest, including the situation in Gaza, said a joint statement.

The two leaders, who met on Sunday, urged "for international efforts to halt Israeli military operations in Gaza, mitigate humanitarian impact and underscored the imperative for the international community to pressure Israel to cease hostilities, adhere to international law, and facilitate unhindered humanitarian aid access to Gaza," said the statement released by Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry.

"They discussed the need for advancing the peace process in accordance with relevant resolutions of the Security Council and the General Assembly as well as the Arab Peace Initiative aimed at finding a just and comprehensive solution, for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital," the statement said.

1208 GMT — Australia doesn't find Israel’s explanation on aid workers' killing 'satisfactory': PM

Israel is yet to provide a satisfactory explanation for the death of seven aid workers last week, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said.

Albanese told public broadcaster ABC that he expected Tel Aviv would fully cooperate with Mark Binskin as Australia’s special adviser on Israel’s response to the missile strikes.

"We would expect that someone of Mr. Binskin's stature, frankly, will be given every cooperation from the Israel Defense Forces and the Israeli government," he said. “We don’t find the explanations to be satisfactory to this point."

He said the killing of seven aid workers has "shaken the world" and it is "unacceptable" that almost 200 aid workers have died since the Israeli war on Gaza began in October last year.

1203 GMT — Israel 'undecided' on criminal investigation over Gaza aid workers deaths

Israel has not decided yet on launching a criminal investigation into last week’s killing of seven aid workers in an air strike in Gaza, according to local media.

"The military prosecution has not yet decided whether to launch a criminal investigation against those involved" in the strike, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN said.

"The security establishment tends to allow the involvement of independent external parties from international organisations in investigating the incident," it added.

1136 GMT — Gaza death toll from Israeli attacks tops 33,200: ministry

At least 33,207 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza during Israel's brutal war on the besieged enclave, the enclave's Health Ministry has said.