Tuesday, April 9, 2024

1539 GMT — United Nations monitors have recorded a sharp increase in civilian casualties in Ukraine last month as Russian forces have stepped up attacks, the UN Human Rights Office said.

The toll included at least 57 children killed or injured in March, double the number from February, it said.

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission had verified at least 604 civilians killed or injured in Ukraine in March, a 20 percent increase from February.

"The March increase in civilian casualties was mainly due to attacks by the Russian armed forces using missiles and loitering munitions across Ukraine and increased aerial bombardments near the frontline," the Rights Office said.

The mission found that most civilian casualties — 93.5 percent — as well as most damage to educational and health facilities and to critical infrastructure occurred in government-controlled areas.

1558 GMT — Zelenskyy inspects fortifications around Kharkiv amid Russian attacks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has inspected recently dug defensive fortifications in the northeastern Kharkiv region and issued his latest call for military aid as Russia intensified its aerial attacks on the area.

In a sign of the pressure Moscow is exerting on the region, Russia fired a guided bomb at the city of Kharkiv just as Zelenskyy announced his visit. It injured at least three people, the mayor said.

"Kharkiv region is a very important area. We have to be prepared. And the Russians must see that we are ready to defend ourselves," Zelensky said on Telegram.

He posted a video showing him talking to troops and walking through a trench as excavators dug. "Russian terrorists must see the reinforcement of the Kharkiv region," he commented.

1547 GMT — US seeing technologies to support Russia coming from China, elsewhere: Blinken

The US is seeing technologies to support Russia's defence industrial base flowing from North Korea, Iran and China, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said on Tuesday, adding that it is an area of particular concern for Washington and its allies in Europe.

Blinken, speaking to reporters after a meeting with British Foreign Minister David Cameron at the State Department, said he discussed with his counterpart ways to prevent the transfers of weapons and material to Russia for use in Ukraine.

1449 GMT — Trump, UK's Cameron discuss NATO defence spending in Florida meeting

Donald Trump and British Foreign Minister David Cameron have had dinner at the Republican presidential candidate's Florida home, where they discussed "the need for NATO countries to meet their defence spending requirements," Trump's campaign said in a statement.

The two also discussed "the upcoming U.S. and UK elections, policy matters specific to Brexit ... and ending the killing in Ukraine," the statement said.

1416 GMT — EU's Borrell warns of high-intensity, conventional war in Europe

Saying that war is "certainly looming around us," the EU foreign policy chief has warned that Europe must prepare for a potential high-intensity war, and perhaps without the US by its side.

"The possibility of a high-intensity, conventional war in Europe is no longer a fantasy," Josep Borrell said at an event in Brussels, the de facto EU capital.

Saying that "Russia threatens Europe" via both its war in Ukraine and hybrid attacks on EU states, he said: "War is certainly looming around us."

"We have to do everything to avoid it," said Borrell, adding they need to have the means to do so.

1404 GMT —Russia opens 'financing terrorism' probe implicating Western countries

Russia has opened a probe into financing terrorism that implicates Western countries, saying funds received by US firms in Ukraine —including one that employed Joe Biden's son — were used for terrorism acts in Russia.

The announcement came with Moscow continuing to blame the West and Ukraine for the attack on a concert hall last month that left 144 dead.

1403 GMT — Russia says Ukraine struck nuclear plant again, Kiev denies attack

Russia said on Tuesday that Ukraine attacked the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant for a third day with a drone but Ukrainian military intelligence denied that Kyiv had anything to do with the attacks.

Ukraine has denied it is behind a series of drone attacks on the plant over the past three days, including three drone attacks on Sunday, which the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said had endangered nuclear safety.

"The unique training center of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was attacked," the Russian-controlled plant said in a statement.

The drone fell on the roof of the training centre, it said. No one was injured.

1343 GMT — Russia not been invited to Ukraine summit in Switzerland

Switzerland has not invited Russia to the summit on Ukraine it plans to host, and Moscow will not participate, the RIA news agency cited the Russian embassy in Switzerland as saying.

1227 GMT — Russia says Ukrainian energy firm Burisma financed 'terrorist' attacks

Russia's state investigative committee has said that money flowing through Ukrainian oil and gas company Burisma had been used to finance "terrorist attacks" and assassinations in Russia and other countries in recent years.

Burisma was dissolved last year.

It has in the past attracted attention as Hunter Biden, the son of American president Joe Biden, was a board member.

1227 GMT — US transfers seized weapons from Iran to aid Ukraine

Washington has given Ukraine small arms and ammunition that were seized while being sent from Iranian forces to Houthis in Yemen, the US military said.

"The US government transferred over 5,000 AK-47s, machine guns, sniper rifles, RPG-7s and over 500,000 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition to the Ukrainian armed forces" on Thursday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on social media.

"These weapons will help Ukraine defend against Russia's invasion" and are enough material to equip a brigade, it said.

The arms and ammunition were seized between May 2021 and February 2023 from four "stateless vessels" as the supplies were being transferred from Iran's Revolutionary Guards to Yemen's Houthis, CENTCOM said.

1203 GMT — Russia, China vow to strengthen strategic cooperation

Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov has met Chinese President Xi Jinping and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing to discuss a host of regional and global issues, including the wars in Gaza and Ukraine, state media said.

Lavrov arrived in China for a two-day official visit on Monday, with the two countries looking to strengthen bilateral ties and strategic cooperation.

The two sides agreed to discuss ways to deepen security cooperation across Europe and Asia to counter US attempts “to impose its will on the region.” Lavrov told a news conference after meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti reported.