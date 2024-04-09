Nepali police have fired tear gas and water cannons as thousands marched in the capital Kathmandu demanding the restoration of a constitutional monarchy and a Hindu state.

"Restoration of the monarchy, a Hindu nation and abolishment of the federal system are our demands," said Mohan Shrestha, spokesman for the Rashtriya Prajatantra Party which organised the demonstration on Tuesday.

It is the fifth-largest party in the parliament.

"Our nation and our king are dearer to us than life", protesters chanted near government buildings in the centre of the capital as they blew conch shells.

Police spokesman Nawaraj Adhikari told AFP news agency that police fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse the demonstrators after they broke into a restricted area.

The Hindu-majority nation became a secular republic with a federal system in 2008 after parliament abolished the monarchy as part of a peace deal that ended a decade-long civil war in which more than 16,000 people were killed.

Related Royalist supporters intensify monarchy restoration movement in Nepal

Identity and culture