Poland refuses to accept new EU rules allowing for relocation of migrants within the bloc, its prime minister has said.

"We will find ways that even if the migration pact comes into force in more or less unchanged form, we will protect Poland against this relocation mechanism," Donald Tusk told reporters in Warsaw.

Tusk underlined that Poland has already taken in around 1 million Ukrainian refugees. Tusk, whose governing coalition suffered a setback in Sunday's local elections and is facing internal tensions, is maintaining Poland's hardline position that his predecessors adopted on migration.

Major changes to the EU's migration laws were passed earlier on Wednesday by the European Parliament after eight years of deadlock. The new legislation is designed to tighten border management and asylum processes.

The reform requires EU countries to take in asylum seekers from "frontline" states, such as Italy and Greece, or they provide money or other resources to these under-pressure nations.

Under current EU rules, countries of arrival bear responsibility for hosting and vetting asylum seekers, as well as for returning those deemed inadmissible. The new rules will come into force in 2026, after the European Commission sets out how it will be implemented.