A US court has declined to dismiss gun charges against Hunter Biden, one of the two criminal cases against Joe Biden's son as the Democratic US president ramps up his re-election campaign.

Federal judge Maryellen Noreika ruled on Friday in Wilmington, Delaware against Hunter Biden's request to dismiss two counts of lying about his use of illegal narcotics when he purchased a Colt Cobra handgun in 2018 and a third count of illegally possessing that weapon.

The ruling clears the way for a trial on the gun charges, tentatively scheduled to start on June 3 in Wilmington. Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty.

Special Counsel David Weiss brought the gun charges in September, when Hunter Biden became the first child of a sitting president to be indicted. He had faces more than 20 years in prison if convicted on the gun charges.

