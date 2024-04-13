Ecuador's National Court of Justice has that the seizure and arrest of former vice president Jorge Glas from inside Mexico's embassy in Quito was "illegal and arbitrary."

But the high court said in its Friday ruling that Glas would remain behind bars pending criminal investigation.

Mexico broke diplomatic relations with Ecuador following the arrest of Glas a week ago, carried out by security forces who stormed its embassy, a rare incursion on foreign diplomatic territory.

Lawyers for Glas are seeking his freedom after filing a writ to the court and seeking that his detention be declared illegal.

Glas, who served as vice president from 2013 to 2017, faces graft charges stemming from his time in office.

The raid came hours after Mexico granted a request by Glas for political asylum.

Mexico on Thursday appealed to the International Court of Justice in The Hague to suspend Ecuador from the United Nations unless it apologised for violating international law.

The high court ruling said the arrest was illegal since security forces had no warrant to enter the embassy. But the court added Glas would remain in a high security prison in the po rt of Guayaquil pending two other cases of corruption.

Several Latin American states, Spain, the European Union, United States and the UN chief have condemned the embassy intrusion as a violation of the 1961 Vienna Convention governing diplomatic relations.