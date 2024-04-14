Sunday, April 14, 2024

1831GMT — The United States has said it will not join any Israeli attack on Iran, with US President Joe Biden warning Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "think carefully" about any escalation.

The White House said Biden did not want a wider war after helping key ally Israel repel an aerial attack by Tehran —itself in retaliation for a presumed Israeli strike that killed an Iranian general in Damascus.

"We're not looking for a wider war with Iran," White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on NBC's "Meet the Press," adding that the United States does not "want to see this escalate."

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps launched a barrage of drones and missiles at Israel late on Saturday in response to the April 1 attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.

Iran is said to have fired more than 300 drones and missiles in an attack that lasted several hours, many of which were intercepted by Israeli air defence systems.

Allies including the US, UK and France also helped ward off the attack.

Latest updates 👇

1844 GMT — US intel chief requested Turkish mediation to defuse Israel-Iran tension: source

Türkiye's intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin and CIA Director William Burns recently spoke on the phone, and discussed the escalation between Iran and Israel as well as the situation in Gaza, security sources said.

Burns called Kalin during the Muslim festival of Eid al Fitr, requesting Türkiye's mediation on Iran's possible attack on Israel, which was executed Saturday night.

Kalin also exchanged views on ongoing indirect negotiations for a cease-fire in Gaza, where Israeli attacks since last October have killed nearly 34,000 Palestinians.

1840 GMT — Egypt's FM calls foreign ministers of Iran, Israel

Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has expressed the need for restraint in phone calls with the foreign ministers of Iran and Israel, Egypt said

1834 GMT — France carried out interception missions during Iran attack: minister

France carried out interception missions during Iran's attack on Israel, Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne has said.

"We took our responsibilities...we carried out interception missions," he told France 2 television channel, without elaborating.

Israel's chief military spokesperson said earlier on Sunday that France was among the countries involved in defending against the Iranian attack.

1823 GMT — Israeli war cabinet concludes meeting

The Israeli war cabinet has concluded a meeting to discuss ways to respond to Iran's attack.

“The meeting of the war cabinet to discuss the response to the Iranian attack has ended,” Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

It did not immediately mention any other details regarding the decisions taken at the meeting.

1819 GMT — Britain summons Iran's ‍chargé d'affaires over Israel attack

Britain has summoned the chargé d’affaires at the Iranian embassy in London on Sunday over Iran's attack on Israel, the UK foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The UK condemns in the strongest terms Iran’s direct and unprecedented attack against Israel, as well as their violation of Jordan and Iraq’s airspace. At a time of great tension in the Middle East, this was a profoundly dangerous and unnecessary escalation by Iran," the ministry said.

1744 GMT — US and Iran had contact through Swiss intermediaries ahead of attack: US official

The United States had contact with Iran through Swiss intermediaries both before and after Tehran's retaliatory attack on Israeli territory, a senior Biden administration official said.

The official declined to provide details on the contact, saying only that the US and Iran had "a series of direct communications through the Swiss channel."

Asked about comments by Iran's foreign minister that Tehran had given regional countries 72 hours notice of the attacks, the official said that was not true.

1634 GMT — Iran risks 'uncontrollable regional escalation', warns G7

Leaders of the G7 nations have condemned Iran's attack on Israel and said that they would work to try to stabilise the situation in the Middle East.

"With its actions, Iran has further stepped toward the destabilisation of the region and risks provoking an uncontrollable regional escalation. This must be avoided," a statement issued by G7 president Italy said after a video conference involving the group's leaders.

1617 GMT — Lebanese Hezbollah praises Iranian attack on Israel as a 'brave' decision

Lebanese group Hezbollah has praised Iran's attack on Israel, describing it as a "brave" decision.

The Iran-aligned group added in a statement that Tehran had exercised its legal rights despite "threats, intimidation and pressure".

1610 GMT — Israeli ministers urge response to Iranian attack

Israeli ministers have called for a response after Iran fired drones and missiles on Israel, in retaliation for an April attack on its embassy in Damascus that killed several military commanders.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said his country would face an “immediate existential threat” if it hesitated to respond to Iran's attack.

“After an important night, our subsequent behaviour will shape the Middle East and Israel's security,” the far-right minister said in a recorded statement broadcast on his X account.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who is an extremist politician, also called for a strong response to Iranian strikes.

“To create deterrence in the Middle East, we must respond with madness,” Ben-Gvir, who is the leader of the far-right Jewish Power party, said in a recorded statement broadcast on X.

1437 GMT — Israel has chance to form strategic alliance against Iran: Gallant

Israel has an opportunity to form a strategic alliance against Iran after its mass drone and missile attack was jointly repelled, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has said.

The attack was repelled together with the United States and other countries, Gallant said in a statement.