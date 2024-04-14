At least 33 people have been killed over three days of heavy rains and flash flooding in Afghanistan, the government's disaster management department has said.

"From Friday onward, because of the rains there were flash floods which caused high human and financial losses," department spokesman Janan Sayeq said on Sunday.

"The primary information shows that, unfortunately, in the floods, 33 people were martyred and 27 people got injured."

Most casualties were from roof collapses while some 600 houses were damaged or destroyed, nearly 600 kilometres (370 miles) of road demolished, and around 2,000 acres of farmland "flooded away", Sayeq said.

Some 20 of the nation's 34 provinces were lashed by the heavy rains, which have followed an unusually dry winter season which has parched terrain and forced farmers to delay planting.