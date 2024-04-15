Monday, April 15, 2024

1906 GMT — Israel’s Air Force has completed preparations for a possible attack on Iran, according to local media.

The Israeli public broadcaster KAN said Tel Aviv is planning a "limited response" that would allow Iran to contain it, to avoid an all-out war.

On the nature of the planned Israeli attack, KAN said the Israeli response could be assassinations inside Iran or a wide-scale cyberattack.

Latest updates 👇

1850 GMT — Those killed in Syria strike engaged in 'terrorism against Israel': army

Israel's army has said that those killed in a strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus had engaged in "terrorism against Israel", in the first official comment on the April 1 attack.

"To the best of my knowledge, those who were killed in Damascus were members of the Quds Force. These were people who engaged in terrorism against the State of Israel," military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said when asked at a briefing about the strike.

"Among these terrorist operatives, there were Hezbollah members and Iranian helpers. There was not a single diplomat there as far as I know. I don't know of any civilian who was killed in this attack," he said.

1823 GMT — Israel army chief tells soldiers Iran attack 'will be met with response'

Israel's army chief General Herzi Halevi, addressing troops at a military base hit in Iran's unprecedented strike, has said Israel will respond.

"This launch of so many (Iranian) missiles, cruise missiles, and UAVs into the territory of the State of Israel will be met with a response," Halevi said when he visited Nevatim base in the country's south, according to a statement issued by the army.

1814 GMT — Canada tells Israel that conflict with Iran must not spread to region

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, speaking after Israel fended off Iranian drone and missile strikes, has said she had told her Israeli counterpart that the conflict must not spread to the region.

"We are clearly pushing for de-escalation and we need to make sure that the conflict doesn't extend to the region. So that is why I've been clear to my counterpart in Israel - please take the win, and make sure that we can work together to bring back peace in the region," she told reporters in Ottawa.

1750 GMT — Iran attack on Israel was 'spectacular' failure: US

Iran's massive aerial attack on Israel was a "spectacular and embarrassing failure", the White House has said, after US forces helped shoot down most of the missiles and drones fired by Tehran.

"We've seen reporting that the Iranians meant to fail, and this spectacular and embarrassing failure was all by design," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told a briefing. "All of this is categorically false."

1639 GMT — Tehran will respond swiftly to Israeli attack: FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has vowed a "stronger" and "extensive" response to any Israeli attack.

Speaking during a phone conversation with his British counterpart David Cameron, Amir-Abdollahian said Tehran does not seek an escalation of tensions in the region, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

If Israel resorts to another military attack, the Iranian response will be "swifter, stronger and extensive," he added.

1604 GMT — Israel has no choice but to respond to Iran's attack, defence minister tells US counterpart

Israel has no choice but to respond to the weekend’s Iranian attack, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has told his US counterpart Lloyd Austin.

The news was reported by the Israeli news portal Walla, without providing any further details.

Israel’s War Cabinet held a meeting on Monday to discuss Israel’s response to Iran’s drone and missile attack against Israel on Saturday.

1547 GMT — Belgium summons Iran envoy over attack on Israel

Belgium has joined other EU countries in summoning Iran's ambassador to complain about Tehran's drone and missile attack on Israel and urge restraint.

"The Iranian Ambassador has just been summoned. Belgium strongly condemns Iran's attack on Israel," Belgium's foreign minister Hadja Lahbib wrote on X.

"We call on all parties to exercise the greatest restraint. A regional escalation is to be avoided."

1544 GMT — Israel aims to hurt Iran, avoid all-out war, Channel 12 reports

Israel's war cabinet discussed a range of options at its meeting, with the intention of hurting Iran for its drone and missile attack on Israel but without causing an all-out war, Israel's Channel 12 news has reported.

In an unsourced report, the broadcaster said Israel's intention was to embark on action coordinated with the United States, which has said it would not join Israel in any direct attack on Iran.

1525 GMT — Iran's attack on Israel 'legitimate': Malaysia

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has said that Iran's unprecedented missile and drone attack on Israel two days ago was "legitimate".

The leader of Muslim-majority Malaysia urged Israel "not to take any further retaliation that will aggravate tensions in the Middle East".

"The launching of the drones by Iran is a legitimate act following the barbarous attack by the Israeli Zionist regime against the Iranian embassy in Damascus," Anwar said in a statement, referring to the deadly April 1 strike on Tehran's consulate in the Syrian capital that has been widely blamed on Israel.

1431 GMT — Czechs summon Iranian ambassador over Israel attack

The Czech Republic has summoned the Iranian ambassador following Iran's missile and drone attack on Israel, Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said.

"I have decided today to summon the Iranian ambassador. The Czech diplomacy made it clear to Iran that it has crossed all the lines by attacking Israel," Lipavsky said on X, formerly Twitter.

"The Iranian regime is endangering the security situation in the region," he added.

1430 GMT — US doesn't want 'escalation' with Iran but will defend Israel: Blinken

The United States does not want to see any escalation in hostilities with Iran, but will continue to defend Israel after it was attacked by Tehran, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

"We don't seek escalation, but we'll continue to support the defence of Israel and to protect our personnel in the region," Blinken said at the start of a meeting with Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister Mohammed Ali Tamim.

1311 GMT — Tel Aviv may retaliate against Tehran: Finland

Finland's president has warned that based on recent statements, Tel Aviv is likely to carry out some kind of counterattack after Iran's attack on Israel over the weekend.

Alexander Stubb emphasised the critical importance of de-escalation "in the current tense situation in the Middle East" at a press conference in Helsinki after meeting with the Ministerial Committee on Foreign and Security Policy (TP-UTVA) earlier that morning.