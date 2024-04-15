Donald Trump has entered the history books as the first American president to stand trial on criminal charges.

Here are the key takeaways from Monday — the opening day of "The People of the State of New York vs Donald J. Trump," in which he faces charges of falsifying business records to conceal "hush money" payments to an adult movie actress at the height of the 2016 presidential election:

The 'courtroom' campaign

Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential candidate for November, made it clear from the outset of the trial that he plans to exact maximum political leverage from the case.

Right before the trial started, his campaign released a slick video portraying Trump as a president in waiting — and a heroic figure defending his supporters from forces trying to take away their freedoms.

Arriving at the Manhattan courthouse, Trump told reporters he was the victim of a "political persecution."

"It's a case that should have never been brought," he said. "It's an assault on America.

"This is really an attack on a political opponent."

Related Landmark Trump hush money criminal trial set to begin in New York

Move it along

Judge Juan Merchan intends to move the trial along and will not stand for delaying tactics.

He moved rapidly through a series of pre-trial motions, including a request by the defence that he should recuse himself, and reminded attorneys there were "500 jurors waiting" to begin the selection process.

Merchan also ruled that any prospective jurors who declare they are unable to serve will be dismissed without further questioning.

At one point in the afternoon the judge admonished the defence team for returning late from a break.

"Counsel, it's important that we keep the breaks to the allotted time, so we can keep moving," Merchan said.

'Fair and impartial'

The challenge of seating a jury in New York for the historic case became apparent with the first batch of jurors called into the courtroom for selection.

At least 50 of the first 96 potential jurors summoned were dismissed after raising their hand when asked if they could not be "fair and impartial."