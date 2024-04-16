Washington, DC — Demonstrators in US capital have demanded global action as well as strong US role in ending the war in Sudan, where the fighting erupted one year ago between the Sudanese army [SAF] and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces [RSF].

Protesters who gathered at Freedom Plaza on Monday — some of them with placards reading "Sudan Can't Wait!", "Keep Eyes on Sudan" — said the wars raging in Gaza and Ukraine have taken away the focus on the Sudanese facing brutal war in the North African country.

"[We] demand global and US response and President Joe Biden to speak out on Sudan war which is currently the largest humanitarian crisis in the world," Samah Salman, a co-organiser of the rally, told TRT World.

The rally dubbed "United For Sudan" was jointly organised by Amnesty International, Refugees International, Refugee Congress, US-Educated Sudanese Association [USESA] and other groups.

Calling it one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, Salman who heads USESA, urged Biden to address the ongoing conflict.

"[We are] Demanding an end to the war, emergency humanitarian response and funding of the humanitarian appeal."

US Congressman Jim McGovern, who addessed the rally, blasted both sides of the conflict — Sudan's main military and the paramilitary RSF — saying: "They [SAF and RSF] must be sanctioned."

"If the United States wants to be effective, it must get the aid inside Sudan as well as the refugees outside the country," McGovern said.

"We have two warring sides that have no regard for civilians at all… We need immediate actions, immediate aid and make sure RSF and SAF don't block it," a protester who wished not to be named told TRT World.

The SAF is headed by General Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the RSF is commanded by General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo. In 2021 both of them led a military coup, toppling an internationally recognised civilian government of Abdalla Hamdok.

According to Doctors Without Borders [or MSF], over 8.4 million people have fled their homes since the fighting broke out on April 15 last year, with around 1.8 million fleeing the country.

Estimates suggest nearly 15,000 people have been killed so far in the violence and the UN last week said thousands of people are still fleeing the country every day.

Despite the numbers, the international response was very weak, with only five percent of the needed humanitarian plan funded, aid groups say.