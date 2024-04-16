In a striking turn of events, the Middle East once again finds itself at the epicenter of geopolitical tension as Iran's drone and missile barrage on Israel sends shockwaves across the region.

The retaliation, ostensibly triggered by Israel's targeted strike on an Iranian consular building in Syria, marks a departure from Iran's conventional playbook of proxy warfare.

Instead of resorting to chronic tactics of clandestine proxy warfare; Iran has struck Israel directly from its own soil, a move both surprising and provocative.

Yet, beneath the surface bravado, this attack appears more symbolic than substantial.

In the aftermath of Israel’s targeted strike in Syria that claimed the lives of seven Iranian commanders including Brigadier General Mohammed Reza Zahedi, Tehran’s retaliation seems more like a calculated display of strength than a genuine escalation.

Despite the fiery rhetoric, signs of de-escalation are very much on the horizon.

Iran’s conditional declaration to the UN soon after its retaliatory attack that the matter should be considered now “concluded”, coupled with the opening of airspaces by neighboring nations, suggests a signal for containment rather than conflagration.

However, Iran's recent display of “feeble aggression” has backfired and unwittingly emboldened Israeli hardliners, fueling calls for forceful reprisals.

Although Tel Aviv has pledged to retaliate against Iran's recent aerial assault, its plan is still shrouded in mystery. Instead of a full-throttle retaliation - because of serious opposition from Washington and other Western capitals, which can not afford an all-out war in the Middle East at a time when the flames of the Ukraine war are still raging - Israel may opt for a covert escalation, intensifying its shadow war against Iranian targets while minimising overt confrontation.

A covert escalation seems the less risky option, allowing Israel to intensify its shadow war while avoiding direct confrontation.

While Biden has affirmed his government’s unwavering support for Israel's security, he's also signaled reluctance to engage in an offensive operation against Iran.

This places Israel in a complex position where it has to balance its desire for retribution while sidestepping any move that can provoke a wider conflict.

At the same time, Iran has also waved the white flag. Iran has indicated that its attack on Israel has ended for now. “The matter can be deemed concluded,” Iran’s mission to the United Nations said on social media platform X.

This highlights the complex network of power dynamics in the Middle East, where aggressive posturing frequently masks a deeper, pragmatic calculation.

A battle for regional dominance

In this volatile landscape, every move is laden with a consequence, and the stakes have never been higher. The recent flare-up between Iran and Israel is but a chapter in the long-standing saga of their intricate rivalry.

This latest escalation, while seemingly rooted in regional tensions and the ongoing Gaza conflict, belies a deeper truth: the battle for dominance in the Middle East.

At the heart of this conflict lies the age-old struggle for power and influence, with Iran and Israel jostling for supremacy in a region rife with instability. Their shared disdain for Arab powers has forged an unlikely alliance of convenience, evident in their tacit cooperation following the 2003 US invasion of Iraq.