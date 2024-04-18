Thursday, April 18, 2024

1728 GMT — Iran has said at the United Nations Security Council that Israel "must be compelled to stop any further military adventurism against our interests."

"In case of any use of force by the Israeli regime and violating our sovereignty, the Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate a bit to assert its inherent rights to give a decisive and proper response to it to make the regime regret its actions," said Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

More updates 👇

1723 GMT — Germany’s Scholz calls on Israel to exercise restraint

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called on Israel to exercise restraint and refrain from a unilateral reaction against Iran.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels at the end of a two-day EU summit, Scholz said European leaders strongly condemned Iran’s attack against Israel, and they expressed their concerns over a possible escalation in the region.

“It is very good that Israel has managed to successfully defend itself against this attack. From my point of view, and that of many other leaders who have commented here, it is important that Israel does not endanger now this support and this success,” he said.

1701 GMT — Italy hopes any Israeli retaliation on Iran will be targeted

Israel will probably retaliate for Iran's missile and drone attack on April 13, Italy's foreign minister has said, adding that he hoped any response would be targeted and not trigger an escalation.

"Our appeal is always for prudence and de-escalation," Antonio Tajani told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers. "We hope that Israel's response, which will probably come, will be a targeted response and not something that provokes escalation."

1357 GMT — US denies giving Israel green light to invade Rafah

The White House has strongly rejected giving Israel a green light to invade the southern Gazan city of Rafah in exchange for Tel Aviv committing to carry out a "limited" retaliation against Iran.

A National Security Council spokesperson told Anadolu on condition of anonymity that the claim "is not true and not something that has been discussed."

The London-based al-Araby al-Jadeed news outlet reported earlier that the Biden administration provided the approval in exchange for Israel's vow not to carry out a large-scale reprisal against Iran for an unprecedented ballistic missile and drone attack last weekend. It cited an anonymous Egyptian source.

"The report is inaccurate," the National Security Council spokesperson said in an email.

1331 GMT —US, UK hit Iranian drone programme with sanctions

The United States and the United Kingdom have announced widespread sanctions against Iran's military drone programme in response to its recent direct attack against Israel.

Washington is targeting "16 individuals and two entities enabling Iran's UAV production, including engine types that power Iran’s Shahed variant UAVs, which were used in the April 13 attack," the Treasury Department said in a statement, referring to Iran's unmanned aerial vehicle programme.

Treasury said it was also designating five companies in multiple jurisdictions providing component materials for steel production to Iran’s Khuzestan Steel Company (KSC). Also targeted, the statement said, were three subsidiaries of Iranian automaker Bahman Group, which it said had materially supported Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Britain has placed sanctions on Iranian military entities, including the General Staff of the Armed Forces and the Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, an official notice showed.

The British sanctions target 13 entities or individuals in total, the notice showed.

1136 GMT —Tehran could review 'nuclear doctrine' amid Israeli threats: Iran

Iran could review its "nuclear doctrine" following Israeli threats, a senior Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander has said, raising concerns about Tehran's nuclear programme which it has always said was strictly for peaceful purposes.

Israel has said it will retaliate against Iran's April 13 missile and drone attack, which Tehran says was carried out in response to a suspected Israeli strike on its embassy compound in Damascus earlier this month.

"The threats of the Zionist regime (Israel) against Iran's nuclear facilities make it possible to review our nuclear doctrine and deviate from our previous considerations," Ahmad Haghtalab, the Guards commander in charge of nuclear security, was quoted as saying by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

0950 GMT — Iran attack requires 'response' from G7: Germany