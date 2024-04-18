Beijing has accused the United States of hypocrisy in response to accusations by President Joe Biden that China is "xenophobic" and "cheating" on trade.

"I would like to ask him: are you talking about China or the US itself?" foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Thursday, when asked about the comments.

In a speech Wednesday to union members, Biden called for a hike in steel tariffs on China, accusing it of cheating as he courted blue-collar voters on an election campaign trip to the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

"They're not competing, they're cheating. They're cheating and we've seen the damage here in America," the 81-year-old Biden said to cheers at the headquarters of the United Steelworkers union in Pittsburgh.

The Democrat said Chinese steel companies "don't need to worry about making a profit because the Chinese government is subsidizing them so heavily".

Biden said he had called for the US Trade Representative to triple the tariff rates for Chinese steel and aluminium if Beijing was confirmed to be using anti-competitive practices.

"They're xenophobic," he added. "They've got real problems. I'm not looking for a fight with China, I'm looking for competition -- but fair competition."