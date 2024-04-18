Despite growing international opposition, an Israeli military commander has said the army will invade Rafah city as part of Tel Aviv’s ongoing offensive in Gaza.

"We are going to Rafah," Army Radio quoted the commander of the 932nd Battalion, who was identified as Dotan, as he addressed his soldiers on the outskirts of the Nuseirat refugee camp on Thursday.

"The people of Israel rely on you to do the best you can in Rafah as well," he added.

The army withdrew from the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza on Wednesday following an 8-day raid, leaving behind several people dead and a trail o f destruction.

The Israeli army has unveiled plans to invade Rafah, where more than 1.4 million people have taken refuge from Israel's ongoing war on the Palestinian enclave, despite opposition from several countries, including the US.

Accused of genocide