Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan has said that her country supports Türkiye’s efforts to solve international disputes peacefully.

"We also support the urgent call for a ceasefire for the benefit of Gazans. Additionally, we support the unimpeded access of humanitarian aid," Hassan said at a news conference on Thursday at Türkiye’s Presidential Complex following a meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.

Hassan noted that she was warmly welcomed in Türkiye and thanked the country.

She said Tanzania reiterates its commitment to enhancing beneficial relations between the two countries.

"Türkiye is indeed a valuable partner, and my visit here confirms how much we value this partnership. We discussed with great satisfaction the progress made in various sectors during our bilateral meeting," she said.

Enhancing diplomatic cooperation

Hassan stated that Erdogan and she discussed enhancing diplomatic and economic cooperation, especially in the production and social sectors.

She stressed that relations will contribute to the growth of both economies.

"I expressed my thanks to Türkiye in terms of bilateral cooperation. I thanked them for their support of development and their support for the education and health sectors in our country. I especially thanked them for their critical support for infrastructure and human capital development," she said.

Both leaders signed six memoranda of understanding, according to the Tanzanian president.

"Expertise and knowledge from Türkiye are being transferred to Tanzania, including our most important projects.

Among these projects are the railway project, the standard gauge railway project, and I reiterated Tanzania's support for the success of these projects, and with their implementation, we will progress towards our development goals. Our ministers, experts, and teams will come together to form a framework and establish the framework for cooperation in agreed-upon areas," she said.