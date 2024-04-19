Millions of Indians have started voting in a six-week election that's a referendum on Narendra Modi, the populist prime minister who has championed an assertive brand of Hindu nationalist politics and is seeking a rare third term as the country's leader.

Over 970 million voters will elect 543 members for the lower house of Parliament for five years, starting from Friday, during staggered elections that will run until June 1.

The votes will be counted on June 4.

The election is seen as one of the most consequential in India's history and will test the limits of Modi's political dominance.