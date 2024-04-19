There is no damage to Iranian nuclear sites after suspected Israeli airstrikes overnight, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed.

“IAEA can confirm that there is no damage to #Iran’s nuclear sites,” the agency said on X on Friday.

Director-General Rafael Grossi continues to call for extreme restraint from everybody and reiterate s that nuclear facilities should never be a target in military conflicts, it added.

The agency said they are monitoring the situation very closely.

Israel carried out a strike inside Iran, according to US and Iranian media, but none of the reports identified the targets.

The strike came in response to Iran's unprecedented attack on Israel over the weekend.

Anonymous US officials told CBS News and ABC News that Israel used ballistic missiles to hit Iran.