Israeli strikes have targeted a Syrian regime army position in the country's south, Syria's government and war monitors said, as US media reported Israel had hit Iran.

In a statement on Friday, Syria's defence ministry said, "The Israeli enemy carried out an attack using missiles... targeting our air defence sites in the southern region" and causing material damage.

International war monitors reported Israel targeted an army radar position in the southern province of Daraa that had detected the entry of Israeli planes into Syria's airspace.

The Israeli military has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria since the outbreak of a civil war in its northern neighbour in 2011.

But the strikes have increased since Israel's war on the besieged Gaza.