Deadly rains, flash floods hit  Pakistan and Afghanistan
At least 168 people lost their lives in rain-triggered incidents after heavy rains and floods hit Pakistan and neighbouring Afghanistan.
The NDMA urged the public to stay away from weak infrastructure and refrain from driving or walking in waterways. / Photo: AP
April 20, 2024

Nearly 100 people were killed and dozens of others injured in rain-triggered incidents after heavy rains and floods hit the northwestern and southwestern parts of Pakistan.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), heavy rains caused flash floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Balochistan, and Punjab provinces and Pakistan-administered Jammu and Kashmir, also known as Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

So far, 98 people have been killed and 89 others injured in these areas during the last week due to collapsing structures, according to the NDMA's latest report.

Some 3,261 houses were also damaged, with 536 fully destroyed.

Heavy floods and land sliding also caused damage to roads and bridges in hilly areas of KP and Balochistan.

In a separate statement, the NDMA warned that the ongoing rains will continue until April 22nd, potentially flooding the Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regions.

"The expected rainfall may trigger flash floods in local nullahs of several regions, including Khuzdar, Ziarat, Zhob, Sherani, Muslim Bagh, Quetta, Pishin, Kech, Panjgur, Gwadar, and Turbat," it said.

They also predicted heavy rain from April 25th to 29th and urged the public to stay away from weak infrastructure and refrain from driving or walking in waterways.

Floods in Afghanistan

Meanwhile, Afghanistan's Ministry of Disaster Management said at least 70 people were killed and 56 others injured due to heavy rains and floods in several parts of the country during the past week.

The devastating floods also damaged 2,627 houses partially and fully while over 600 livestock also perished, state-run Bakhtar News Agency reported, citing the ministry report.

The weather agency predicted that the current spell of rains will continue until Sunday.

