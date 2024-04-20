Nearly 100 people were killed and dozens of others injured in rain-triggered incidents after heavy rains and floods hit the northwestern and southwestern parts of Pakistan.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), heavy rains caused flash floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Balochistan, and Punjab provinces and Pakistan-administered Jammu and Kashmir, also known as Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

So far, 98 people have been killed and 89 others injured in these areas during the last week due to collapsing structures, according to the NDMA's latest report.

Some 3,261 houses were also damaged, with 536 fully destroyed.

Heavy floods and land sliding also caused damage to roads and bridges in hilly areas of KP and Balochistan.

In a separate statement, the NDMA warned that the ongoing rains will continue until April 22nd, potentially flooding the Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regions.

"The expected rainfall may trigger flash floods in local nullahs of several regions, including Khuzdar, Ziarat, Zhob, Sherani, Muslim Bagh, Quetta, Pishin, Kech, Panjgur, Gwadar, and Turbat," it said.