Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg led some 500 people in a march in Stockholm to demand politicians do more to address the issue of climate crisis.

Demonstrators of all ages braved chilly spring temperatures of 3°C, wearing parkas and woolly bonnets and chanting "International solidarity! We only have one planet!" and "(Climate Minister Romina) Pourmokhtari's empty words won't save our planet", according to an AFP journalist at the scene on Friday.

The march was organised by the Fridays For Future (FFF) movement.

"We're gathered here to fight, once again, for climate justice," Thunberg told AFP.

"It's now been more than five and a half years that we've been doing the same thing, organising big global strikes for the climate and gathering people, youths from the entire world."

The first global youth climate strike, started by Thunberg and the Fridays for Future movement, attracted thousands of people on March 15, 2019.

Six months later, in September 2019, the movement had mushroomed, with millions of people marching around the planet for the climate.