Around 2,000 Scottish independence campaigners marched in Glasgow in a show of support for the devolved UK country's flagging movement for self-rule ahead of a general election later this year.

A series of setbacks, including a fraud scandal involving Scotland's former first minister Nicola Sturgeon, have left the independence movement at arguably its lowest ebb in recent memory.

The march comes after Sturgeon's husband, Peter Murrell, was charged on Thursday for the embezzlement of $742,139 in donations meant for independence campaigning.

Murrell, the 59-year-old former chief executive of the ruling pro-independence Scottish National Party (SNP), was charged more than a year after he was first arrested.

Sturgeon, who resigned as the devolved UK administration's first minister and SNP leader in February 2023, was arrested in June last year, but released without charge.

On Friday, she described her husband's situation as "incredibly difficult," with current First Minister Humza Yousaf calling it a "really serious matter indeed".

'A mandate for independence'