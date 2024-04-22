WORLD
4 MIN READ
Ecuadorians vote in favour of referendum to extradite mafia bosses
Citizens were asked to approve an expansion of military and police powers, significantly boosting gun control and imposing harsher penalties for "terrorism" and drug trafficking.
Ecuadorians vote in favour of referendum to extradite mafia bosses
Ecuador holds referendum on security measures to fight violence / Photo: Reuters
April 22, 2024

A solid majority of Ecuadorian voters have approved a referendum paving the way for the extradition of organised crime bosses, National Electoral Council president Diana Atamaint said.

Some 65 percent of valid votes were marked "yes" on the matter of extradition, and 35 percent marked "no," according to a quick count of vote results on Monday, electoral authorities said in a news conference.

President Daniel Noboa hailed the result.

"We have defended the country, now we will have more tools to fight crime and restore peace to Ecuadoran families," Noboa said earlier.

Nearly 13.6 million of the country's 17.7 million inhabitants were eligible to cast a "Yes" or "No" on 11 referendum questions on the ballot.

Once-peaceful Ecuador has been grappling with a shocking rise in violence, flaring up due to a rise in narcotics trafficking, that has seen two mayors killed this week.

New bloodshed stained the day as assailants shot dead a prison warden in coastal Ecuador.

Damian Parrales, chief of the El Rodero prison in coastal Manabi state, "was the victim of an attack that unfortunately cost him his life," the national prison authority said in a statement.

Ecuadorian prisons have become nerve centres for organised crime groups and a bloody battleground that has claimed the lives of more than 460 inmates in three years.

Parrales, who had assumed his prison post just five days ago, was gunned down as he ate lunch with his family in the town of Jipijapa, local media reported.

Recommended
RelatedHow have Ecuador's organised criminal groups become so influential?

Harsher penalties

Since January last year, at least a dozen politicians have been slain in Ecuador, including presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, who was gunned down last August after a campaign event.

Noboa declared in January a state of "internal armed conflict," with about 20 criminal groups blamed for a spasm of violence sparked by the jailbreak of a major drug lord, still on the run.

In Sunday's vote, Noboa was seeking popular backing for his plans to clamp down even harder on those responsible for such acts.

Citizens were asked to approve an expansion of military and police powers, significantly boosting gun control and imposing harsher penalties for "terrorism" and drug trafficking.

Noboa is also proposing to change the constitution so that Ecuadorians wanted abroad for organised crime-related offences can be extradited.

Last year, the country's murder rate rose to a record 43 per 100,000 inhabitants — up from a mere six in 2018, according to official data.

In a publication on Friday, polling firm Gallup said no other region in the world, excluding active war zones, felt less secure in 2023 to residents than Ecuador's Guayas province.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington