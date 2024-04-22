Investigators have arrested three German nationals suspected of spying for China by providing access to secret maritime technology, prosecutors said.

The trio, named Herwig F., Ina F. and Thomas R. "are strongly suspected of having worked for a Chinese secret service" at some point before June 2022, the prosecutors said in a statement on Monday.

The arrests in Duesseldorf and Bad Homburg in western Germany came amid repeated Western warnings of Chinese intelligence services targeting advanced technologies.

Thomas R. is suspected of working as an agent for an employee of the Chinese Ministry of State Security (MSS), obtaining information in Germany on technologies that could be used for military purposes.

He is said to have established contact with Herwig F. and his wife Ina F., who runs a company in Duesseldorf, to access such technologies and make contacts in the German scientific and research community.

The company signed an agreement with a German university to provide "knowledge transfer", the prosecutors said.

The first phase of the project was allegedly to prepare a study for a Chinese "contractual partner" on state-of-the-art machine parts used in powerful ship engines.

'Chinese espionage'