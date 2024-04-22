The Turkish president's ongoing visit to Iraq has given a boost the Development Road project that would connect the Persian Gulf to Europe via Türkiye, amid close collaboration between Ankara and Baghdad.

Under auspices of Turkish president and Iraqi premier, quadrilateral memorandum of understanding regarding cooperation in Development Road project signed between Iraq, Türkiye, Qatar, UAE on Monday.

"I believe that my visit and agreements just signed will constitute new turning point in Türkiye-Iraq relations," Erdogan said.

The project is a critical agenda item during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Baghdad and Erbil after 13 years.

The relations between Türkiye and Iraq are solidifying with recent high-level visits. The construction of the Grand Faw Port in Basra, southern Iraq, aiming to be the largest port in the Middle East and scheduled for completion in 2025, is underway at full speed.

The port, which is part of the first phase of the Development Road project, is located at the mouth of the Shatt al Arab, where the Tigris and Euphrates rivers converge before flowing into the sea.

New gateway for regional trade

The project encompasses railway and highway lines extending from the port through the cities of Diwaniyah, Najaf, Karbala, Baghdad, and Mosul to the Turkish border, aiming to provide access from the Turkish border to Mersin Port and onward to Europe via Istanbul by road.

Italian company PEG Infrastructure is responsible for the design of the route traversed by the project, which will enter Türkiye via Ovakoy after Mosul.